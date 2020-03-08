Nettleton girls, West Memphis boys advance to 5A State Finals

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The 5A East will be well represented in Hot Springs
Nettleton beat rival Mountain Home 50-31 to reach the state finals for the first time in program history. Razorback signee Elauna Eaton led the Lady Raiders with 19 pts.
Jason Smith’s crew look to make more history on Saturday, March 14th. They’ll play in the state championship game at 11:30am at Bank OZK Arena.
West Memphis improved to 26-4 with a 59-43 victory over Maumelle. Auburn signee Chris Moore led the Blue Devils with 17 points, 15 rebounds, and 5 blocks.
Marcus Brown’s squad will play for a state title on Saturday, March 14th. They’ll face either Marion or Jacksonville at 1:15pm at Bank OZK Arena.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.