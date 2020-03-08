Officials in Tenn. confirm first cases of coronavirus in Shelby & Davidson counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Nashville Mayor John Cooper confirmed the first cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in both Shelby County and Davidson County. This brings the total number of cases in Tennessee to three.
The Shelby County Health Department says the individual that has been confirmed with the virus traveled out of state recently. The health department has not confirmed which state the patient traveled to and how long he or she had symptoms.
Individuals that were in close contact with the patient will also be self-quarantined for 14 days from their last contact. The patient is receiving treatment in isolation at Baptist Hospital.
According to SCHD, “there is no threat to the public at large" and “no suspected risk to school-age children.”
Harris says Shelby County is working to help working individuals who come in contact with the virus to survive financially while in quarantine.
According to WSMV, Director of Health Dr. Michael Caldwell said the confirmed case in Davidson County is an adult female who is a Nashville resident.
She is self-isolated at home, but unlike the Shelby County case, it does not appear to be travel related. WSMV reported the woman does not have a child enrolled in any Metro Schools.
Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee reported the first case of the virus in the state. The patient is a 44-year-old man in Williamson County who, at last check, is quarantined in his home.
Officials say Tennessee was one of five states to initially begin testing for COVID-19 and have kept in constant contact with the Centers for Disease Control.
State health officials are pushing citizens to wash their hands and cover their mouths when sneezing and coughing and to avoid touching their face.
