Red Wolves baseball beats Gardner-Webb in game 2 of series

A big third inning, along with strong pitching efforts by Zech Jarrard propelled the Arkansas State Baseball team in its 8-3 win over Gardner-Webb, Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium Kell Field.
Zach Jackson (5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 5 K) earned the win, as he allowed six hits, three runs and two walks to go along with five strikeouts. Jarrard (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K), relieved Jackson and retired all 12 batters of the faced, as he earned his first save of season
Gardner-Webb struck first, in the second, when Carter Cunningham doubled to centerfield scoring Joe Brazil. Back-to-back Runnin' Bulldog singles, gave GWU a 3-0 advantage over the Red Wolves, moving into the bottom of the second.
Arkansas State rallied in the third, posting a big inning, when Liam Hicks slashed a single down the right field line, bringing across Jake Gish. Tyler Duncan gave Arkansas state its second run of the inning after a bases-loaded walk, scoring Parker Rowland. The home team continued its rally on back-to-back sac flies by Tyler Duncan and Sky-Lar Culver, bringing across Parker Rowland and Liam Hicks.
Jaylon Deshazier capped off the Red Wolves third inning scoring frenzy, when he sliced a single through the left side to score Ben Klutts as Arkansas State took a 6-3 lead over GWU.
Arkansas State also added run in the second (1), fifth (1) and sixth (1) inning.
Gish finished the contest with a team-high two hits, two runs and a triple as six different Red Wolves recorded hits in the contest. The Red Wolves outhit the Runnin' Bulldogs 7-6.
The Red Wolves will be back in action Sunday, March 8, when it concludes its series with Gardner-Webb. The first pitch for Sunday's contest is set for noon.
