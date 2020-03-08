Red Wolves baseball beats Gardner-Webb in game 2 of series

Zach Jackson (5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 5 K) earned the win, as he allowed six hits, three runs and two walks to go along with five strikeouts. Jarrard (4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K), relieved Jackson and retired all 12 batters of the faced, as he earned his first save of season