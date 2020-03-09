Ambulances double up on supplies ahead of coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the Coronavirus disease continues to sicken people, local county and city officials met to discuss the coronavirus possibly coming to Northeast Arkansas.
State protocol requires a certain amount of supplies on the ambulance trucks, but Emerson Ambulance took it upon themselves to double up on their supplies.
This includes surgical masks, sealable masks, gowns, gloves, and shoe covers.
Becky McAdoo, paramedic manager, said coronavirus could be severe.
“It could get bad; it could really get bad,” she said. “We’re just trying to hope that it doesn’t come here and not spread.”
Emerson Ambulance sent out additional screening questions to ask patients when responding to calls which include:
- Asking if patient(s) travelled outside of the United States
- Traveling within the United States
- Symptoms: cough, fever, or any respiratory issues
McAdoo said it’s important to ask so crews can better prepare themselves with those additional masks and gowns.
“It’s important that we’re geared up because we don’t want to get sick,” McAdoo said. “If we get sick, we’re going to be depleted and we’re not going to have first responders to help the community.”
She says if an employee comes in contact with someone testing positive for the coronavirus, they too will be quarantined.
McAdoo says this will mean less help for first responders.
