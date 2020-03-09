Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.
As of March 6, according to the ADH website, there are:
- 0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 0 persons under investigation (PUI)
- 99 people currently being monitored
- 6 negative tests
So far, the state has tested six people. All tested negative.
“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.
For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.
After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136
The Arkansas Better Business Bureau is also warning people not to fall for scams associated with the virus.
