Bob Dylan tour rolling into Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue tour will roll into Arkansas later this year.
Mr. Tambourine Man will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Opening for him will be Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, plus the Hot Club of Cowtown.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. They range in price from $49.50 to $89.50, plus applicable service charges, according to a Monday news release from Simmons Bank Arena.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bobdylan.com
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.