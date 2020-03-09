Bodies found in vehicle sent to crime lab

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The bodies of two people found dead in a vehicle this past weekend have been sent to the state crime lab to determine their identities and cause of death.
Independence County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call near Earnheart Road Sunday, March 8, regarding two people possibly dead.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived at the scene they found the bodies of a man and woman sitting inside a vehicle.
The remains have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for identification and cause of death.
Sheriff Shawn Stephens says the case is under investigation.
Anyone with information that can help investigators should call the sheriff’s office at 870-793-8838.
