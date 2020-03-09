Brookland firefighter injured in training accident

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland firefighter will be released from the hospital Monday after he fell out of a window during training.
John Burns, Public Information Specialist with Brookland Fire Protection, said the firefighter was in the middle of an advanced class at the Arkansas Fire Academy Northeast Training Center in Jonesboro on Saturday morning.
Around 10 a.m., that firefighter became disoriented and stepped out of a window thinking it was a door.
He went to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment but was subsequently transferred to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn.
Doctors performed surgery on the firefighter, and he’s expected to be released sometime on Monday.
This accident happened in a controlled environment, and Burns said this emphasizes the dangers that firefighters face in the line of duty.
Burns also mentioned that 30 students were in the class, and this was a traumatic experience for them and the firefighters.
For that reason, they are now being offered peer counseling.
Burns couldn’t release the firefighter’s name.
