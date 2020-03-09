Kjerstad hits walk-off homer to lift Hogs over South Alabama

After a scoreless second inning, the Jags added two runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead. An RBI triple from Kaleb DeLaTorre, plus an RBI groundout from Dakota Dailey put South Alabama ahead by two. Once again, Arkansas answered with two of its own in the home half of the third to knot it up at three. Franklin smacked a solo homer 382 ft. and over the left field wall to make it 3-2, then a two-out single with runners on the corners from Webb brought in Kjerstad from third to bring the score to 3-3. The two sides would play five shutout frames before Kjerstad’s walk-off home run in the ninth inning.