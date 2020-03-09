Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VAN BUREN, Ark. (AP) — State, local, federal officials gathered in western Arkansas last week to discuss the response to historic flooding along the Arkansas River in Arkansas and Oklahoma and ways to reduce damage in the future. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that following the closed-door meeting on Tuesday, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Eric Noe said levees along the river “held up well,” but need to be assessed for needed improvements. The Corps in September proposed a $160 million plan to shore up levees around Tulsa that have been weakened by past flooding. The 2019 flooding began in May and inundated hundreds of homes and business along the river.