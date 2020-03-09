Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

FATAL KANSAS CITY FIRE
House fire kills 1 person in northeast Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters found a person dead inside a house while they were responding to a fire in northeast Kansas City, Missouri. The fire happened Saturday night. Kansas City police say the death is being investigated as a fire fatality, not a homicide. Kansas City Fire Department Assistant Chief Jimmy Walker said the fire started in the home's basement and spread to the upper floors. The body was found on the second floor. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Woman home from Italy is 1st Missouri coronavirus case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri officials say a St. Louis-area woman who recently traveled to Italy is the state's first confirmed coronavirus case. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Saturday that the woman is in her 20s and is at home with her parents. He said she was returning home from Italy when she showed coronavirus symptoms. She was tested at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, and officials said it made sure that she was kept away from other patients. Page said the woman and her parents have assured officials that they have not left their home other than to go to the hospital.
GIRL SCOUTS-ILLINOIS
Girl Scouts' sale of 4 Illinois camps prompts complaints
GLEN CARBON, Ill. (AP) — The Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are selling four camps for $3.4 million and closing them by year's end. The move, announced last month, has prompted complaints from Girl Scouts and their leaders. They say the camps are ideal places to try outdoor activities like archery hard to do elsewhere. One facility, Camp Butterfly, is near Farmington, Missouri. The others are including near Effingham, Worden and Edwardsville. Organization officials say camp usage has declined and the closure is due to financial reasons.
KANSAS CITY HOMICIDE
Police investigate fatal shooting in Kansas City, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in eastern Kansas City, Missouri. Kansas City police said officers were called to the area around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting, and they found the victim who had died at the scene. The victim wasn't immediately identified. Police spokesman Capt. David Jackson said witnesses told officers the victim had been walking down the street and acting erratically before the shooting. The man approached a vehicle and appeared to talk to someone for a short time before he was shot. The vehicle had left the area before officers arrived. No arrests have been announced.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS-THE LATEST
The Latest: Sanders assessing big events in wake of outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders says his campaign is gauging when it may become necessary to cancel the large campaign rallies that public health experts say could be breeding grounds to spread the potentially deadly respiratory illness. The Democratic presidential candidate says that public health “obviously” comes first so he remains in constant contact with public health officials about holding events. Federal health authorities have been advising older people and those with medical conditions in particular to avoid crowded spaces. But that so far hasn’t led President Donald Trump or his two remaining major Democratic presidential rivals to cut back on big campaign events. Trump is 73 years old, while Sanders is 78 and Joe Biden is 77.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-MISSOURI
Medical marijuana roll out spurs sharp words in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The man leading Missouri’s medical marijuana program is involved in a war of words with some lawmakers, saying their criticism is fueled by “politics and money.” Lyndall Fraker has faced scrutiny over the past month from the House government oversight committee, including accusations that the program’s implementation was bungled and that conflicts of interest may have tainted the application process. Fraker told the Kansas City Star that legislators questioning his performance are doing the bidding of campaign donors. The state recently granted licenses for everything from cultivation to retail sales. The process drew criticism from many who failed in licensing efforts.
AP-US-MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACCINE-RACE
Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as coronavirus cases continue to grow. Early work in labs and in animals looks promising, and researchers hope to start first-step safety tests in young, healthy volunteers soon. Scientists are pursuing different types of vaccines for a better chance that one, or more, eventually might work. Some even are aiming for shots that might guard people's health a month or two at a time while longer-lasting protection is developed. Still, experts warn it likely will be more than a year before vaccines are ready for widespread use.
ROBOT GUIDELINES
Missouri lawmakers consider guidelines for delivery robots
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are considering new guidelines to regulate delivery robots that may soon be roaming St. Louis and other communities in the state. The proposed law is aimed at allowing the small, cooler-sized delivery units to navigate successfully between pedestrians and motorists without any intervention. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the robots must be capable of navigating on sidewalks and roads as long as they do not interfere with people or motor vehicles. Rep. Travis Fitzwater is sponsoring the legislation. He plans to limit the robots' weight to 200 pounds and their speed to a maximum of 10 mph.