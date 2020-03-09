March 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Good morning! It’s Monday, March 9. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The week ahead looks a little active with showers and storms expected today, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday!
On the bright side, it will be warm until next weekend.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
The Jonesboro Police Department went to the dogs this weekend. And that’s a good thing.
As the number of coronavirus cases ramps up, one local ambulance service is wasting no time preparing for the worst.
Global oil and stock prices have tumbled as anxieties build over the coronavirus outbreak.
A body found south of Harrisburg Saturday has been sent to the state crime lab.
