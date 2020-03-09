Nashville in Need supply drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday, KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group will partner with several agencies to collect supplies for Tennessee tornado victims.
You can drop off specific supplies Thursday at the former Sears store parking lot at Caraway and Highland Drive from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Some items include personal hygiene items, baby clothes and formula, and clean up supplies.
The full needs list is:
- Baby and toddler clothing
- Flashlights
- Baby Formula and baby food
- Underwear and bras
- Batteries
- Personal hygiene items (shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, soap, lotion, etc.)
- Gloves
- Box cutters
- Trash bags and trash cans
- Bleach
All of the supplies will be sent straight to the Community Relief Center in Nashville as soon as the truck is full Thursday.
If you can't make it out, but would like to make a donation text "Region8" to 77000.
Help Nashville in Need this Thursday with the Jonesboro Radio Group and KAIT.
