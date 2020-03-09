Paragould police warn of possible impersonator

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Paragould police are warning motorists to be wary of a possible imposter.
A woman reported a man driving a Dodge Charger with blue lights stopped her around 10 p.m. Sunday in the area of Highway 135 and Fairview Road.
She described the suspect as a 5’10” white male of medium build.
The man wore an Arkansas State Police-type uniform, including a campaign-type hat that troopers wear, according to a Monday news release.
Following a brief exchange, the woman said the man got back into his vehicle and drove away when other cars approached.
Paragould police contacted ASP who said that none of their officers matching that physical or vehicle description were on duty in that area at that time.
Anyone with information, or who has experienced a similar incident, should call the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.
PPD said they will work with other agencies in the area to identify and arrest the man.
Late last year, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office received two similar reports of an impersonator in the Piggott, Greenway, and Rector areas.
As in the Paragould case, the suspect was driving a white Dodge Charger with a single blue light bar on the roof.
Should you be stopped by someone who appears to be a police officer, PPD offers the following tips:
- Do not accelerate or panic. If in doubt, turn your vehicle’s emergency flashers on and continue driving at normal speed. Call 9-1-1 to verify with dispatch that an officer is indeed attempting to stop you.
- If it is dark, only pull over in a well-lit, populated area such as a parking lot or convenience store. Lock your doors, and do not turn your vehicle off.
- For a routine traffic stop involving a traffic violation, if an officer immediately asks that you step out of the car without first telling you who they are and why they are stopping you, or without asking any other preliminary questions, be suspicious. Again, you may call 9-1-1 to verify that you have been stopped by a true law enforcement officer.
