Police: Woman admits to stabbing ex during argument

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police were called to the 1800-block of Self Circle Saturday for a disturbance but found a man stabbed when they arrived.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Latoia Ward, 36, of Jonesboro admitted to police to stabbing her ex-boyfriend and slashing his tires.
The victim told police he showed up to give Ward some money when Ward got angry that another woman was with her ex.
The affidavit states that Ward and the victim started arguing, and that's when Ward grabbed a piece of glass and stabbed the victim in the shoulder.
When police confronted Ward, she told police she did stab the victim with a piece of glass.
Ward was in court Monday, where a judge set her bond at $7,500 and issued a no-contact order.
