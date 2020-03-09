Sunday JAM concert donations given to JPD’s K9 Unit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Every month, local bands come together at YesDog Grill to help raise money for charities and organizations.
Sunday was no different.
Bands and customers alike came together for the monthly Sunday JAM, and customers got the chance to donate or leave tips behind for the restaurant to give.
This month, YesDog General Manager Lisa Godsey said they chose to give their donations to the Jonesboro K9 Unit in honor of the late K9 Gabo.
“Well, we love all of our Jonesboro Police Department and all of our officers, and that includes Gabo and all the other police dogs that go out and give their lives every single day for us,” Godsey said. “So this was just our way of being able to give back to them and say “thank you” for what you do every single day.”
Godsey said members of the local bands choose the charities they wish to donate to.
To learn more about the Sunday JAM band events, visit YesDog Grill’s Facebook page.
