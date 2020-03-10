Ark. lawmakers say state is prepared for coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite coronavirus posing a “low risk” to Arkansans, lawmakers say the state is prepared should we see an outbreak here.
Lawmakers and the Arkansas Department of Health held a news conference Monday to ease the public’s concerns and fears.
State Representative Jack Ladyman, who represents District 59 which covers part of Craighead County, chairs the House Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee.
“I think, as a state, Arkansas is at a low risk,” Ladyman said.
He said the state’s response will be similar to how it handled the bird flu several years ago.
He also said the state’s lack of an international airport would play in Arkansas’s favor as it prepares for coronavirus.
“Because we don’t have people flying in here directly from Italy, China, South Korea, and Iran,” he said.
However, he said it’s not a matter of if the coronavirus comes to the Natural State but when.
“We need to be prepared,” Ladyman said. “I believe we have a plan to do that.”
State Senator Missy Irvin of Mountain View chairs the Committee on Public Health.
She urged the public to reach out if they have questions.
“We are your contacts,” Irvin said. “If you need assistance, you should contact your representative and your senator. We are there to help you get in touch with folks at the health department or DHS.”
Rachel Bunch with the Arkansas Health Care Association echoed concerns by the ADH over long-term facilities such as nursing homes being most at risk due to the high number of the elderly succumbing to the virus.
“We understand that in long-term care we serve those who are one of the most vulnerable populations and we take this situation very seriously," Bunch said.
She added they will make procedural changes and screen people who visit those facilities to keep patients and residents safe.
Bunch urged people who might be sick to stay at home.
