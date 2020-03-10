Ark. schools prepare for coronavirus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Despite state lawmakers assuring residents that Arkansas faces a “low risk” of a coronavirus outbreak, schools are still making plans should it affect their districts.
The Sloan-Hendrix School District announced on social media Monday, March 9, their administration is closely monitoring the situation.
In the event an outbreak occurs, the district will use AMI days for the first 10 days missed.
Packets for AMI days 1-5 have already been sent home, the message stated. Packets for days 6-10 will be sent out by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.