Arkansas directs screening at nursing homes over virus

Arkansas directs screening at nursing homes over virus
Senior citizens are some of the most susceptible to the Coronavirus, or COVID-19. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 10, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 2:45 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas officials have told the state’s nursing homes to screen staff and visitors over concerns about the new coronavirus.

The state departments of Health and Human Services on Monday issued a directive laying out screening procedures for long-term care facilities.

Arkansas hasn’t had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19.

Visitors will be asked if they’ve been to countries with sustained transmission of COVID-19 or whether they have had contact with anyone infected with or investigated for COVID-19.

The screening procedures will also include temperature checks for visitors and staff.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.