Arkansas State football spring scrimmage #2 set for Wednesday

One of the earliest FBS teams in the nation to start its 2020 spring camp, Arkansas State is set to conduct its second extended scrimmage Wednesday, March 11, since holding its first spring practice back in mid-February.
A-State will conduct the 5:00 p.m. scrimmage either on Centennial Bank Stadium's Allison Field or inside the Student Activity Center (SAC), depending on weather conditions. Fans planning to attend the practice should plan for either location, although the weather forecast currently calls for a high probability of rain that could potentially move the scrimmage inside the SAC.
The Red Wolves held their first scrimmage on Feb. 28 at the SAC. All A-State spring practices are open to the public.
Arkansas State is currently in the fourth week of its spring camp, which began Feb. 17. Out of the 124 FBS spring camp dates currently posted to CollegePressBox.com, the Red Wolves' start date is tied for the sixth earliest in the nation.
The Red Wolves have three practices scheduled for this week and three additional slated for next week, including their annual Spring Game that will be played Thursday, March 19, at 6:00 p.m. and officially signal the end of their spring camp.
Arkansas State returns 50 lettermen and 14 starters in 2020, including 10 All-Sun Belt Conference selections from a year ago. The Red Wolves will open their 2020 campaign at Memphis on Sept. 5, one week before hosting Howard on Sept. 12 in their home opener.
Season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2020 season are available for purchase, and the renewal period for current season ticket holders is also underway. Tickets may be purchased or renewed through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com.
