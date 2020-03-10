A Better Region 8: Use common sense when it comes to coronavirus

(KAIT) -In his first inaugural address, while the country endured a devastating depression and world war stood on America’s doorstep, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt reminded Americans, “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Those words remain true 87 years later, as the spread of coronavirus sends oil prices and stock markets tumbling.
Millions of people worldwide are quarantined and before the outbreak subsides, even more will be confined, and others will die.
Whatever we do, we should not panic.
There are things we can do to prevent the virus’s spread.
Chief among them: wash your hands.
The Centers for Disease Control advises you to wash with soap and water for 20-seconds every time you go to the bathroom.
That’s something we should already be doing.
But, if you are not, start now.
You could save not only your life but the life of someone you love.
Finally, don’t let the fear of the virus stop you from living.
Just use common sense, disinfect your surroundings, and wash your hands.
As someone said long before you and I walked this earth: “This, too, shall pass.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.