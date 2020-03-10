Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Doniphan teen

DONIPHAN, Mo. (KAIT) - The Ripley Coley County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing Doniphan teenager Tuesday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hannah Hamor was left in the care of Dawn Jessup while her father was out of state.
Hamor’s father has not been in contact with her for about five days.
MSHP said Jessup blocked Hamor’s father from contact with her and the teenager has not been in school since March 5.
The father said Jessup has family in North Carolina, Iowa, and Washington state.
Hamor is 13-years-old, 5’1” tall, and weighs 100 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Jessup is 35-years-old, 5’4” tall, and weighs 200 lbs. She has brown hair, green eyes, and a fair complexion.
The two could be in a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with an unknown registration from an unknown state.
Anyone with information on Hamor’s or Jessup’s whereabouts should call the Ripley County Sheriff’s office at 573-996-2129 or 573-996-5555.
