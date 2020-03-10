Greene County sheriff addresses constable’s duties

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Rural areas of Region 8 rely on the use of constables to keep an extra eye on things, but Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks says if they arrest someone, they must take them to jail themselves.
Sheriff Franks got called upon by the Greene County, AR Constable’s Facebook page.
The sheriff did confirm the statement, saying they will no longer transport prisoners to jail.
“Some of the constables, not all of them, when they do a stop, they get into something,” Franks says. “If it is an out-of-state warrant or a warrant that does not belong to the sheriff’s department, they may call us and pull one of my deputies off of what they’re working on.”
The department’s deputies will take prisoners to jail if there’s a Greene County Sheriff’s Department warrant for their arrest.
If not, Franks says it’s the constable’s duty to transport them to jail and book them in.
Franks wanted to be clear in saying if a constable finds themselves in trouble, the county will assist.
“By all means, if a constable gets out there, make a traffic stop and they need help, if there’s an argument or a fight, they can call for backup,” Franks says. “We’re going to go. We’re going to back them up.”
As of right now, there are 22 constables in Greene County. That number will shrink to six starting in January 2021.
