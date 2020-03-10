Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — As conference tournaments get into full swing ahead of Selection Sunday, here is a look at teams teetering on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Among them are UCLA, Texas and a handful of teams from the Atlantic 10, which is fighting to get more than just Dayton into the dance.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brett Connolly scored early in the third period and Chris Driedger stopped 26 shots, leading the Florida Panthers to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Aleksi Saarela assisted on both Florida goals, the first two assists of his career. Driedger made his third consecutive start after being held out of the lineup for almost two months with a lower-body injury. He is 2-0-1. Jordan Binnington recorded 32 saves for the Blues and fell to 6-2 in his last eight starts. Florida moved within one point of the idle Carolina Hurricanes for the final playoff spot in the East.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski probably will miss seventh-ranked Creighton's first game in the Big East Tournament because of an injury to his right knee. The athletic department announced the sophomore guard has a meniscus injury and listed him as doubtful for the Bluejays' game Thursday against Georgetown or St. John's. Zegarowski was hurt late in the Bluejays' win over Seton Hall on Saturday. He left the arena on crutches and had a noticeable limp at practice Monday. Creighton (24-7) is the top seed in the conference tournament. Zegarowski averages 16.1 points per game and was named to the All-Big East second team.
UNDATED (AP) — Kansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll. The Jayhawks received all 65 first-place votes to remain at the top for a third straight week. The past two weeks they have been the unanimous choice ahead of Gonzaga and Dayton. Florida State climbed three spots to No. 4 after winning its first Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title. This is FSU's highest ranking since sitting at No. 2 in December 1972. West Virginia and Butler were the week's new additions. Michigan and Penn State fell out of the poll.
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Iowa center Luka Garza is the Big Ten Player of the Year while Wisconsin's Greg Gard took Coach of the Year honors. Garza, Maryland's Jalen Smith, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Penn State's Lamar Stevens were first-team, all-conference picks by both the media and coaches. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu was chosen by the media and Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. was selected by the coaches. Gard led Wisconsin to a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship, along with Maryland and Michigan State. Michigan State's Xavier Tillman was selected Defensive Player of the Year. Maryland's Aaron Wiggins took Sixth Man of the Year honors and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn was chosen Freshman of the Year.
UNDATED (AP) — The unpredictability of the college basketball season has made for a murky race for national player of the year honors. There's no one like Duke's Zion Williamson, who was a runaway choice as The Associated Press national player of the year. Now there's a top tier of worthy candidates. The list includes Kansas point guard Devon Dotson as the floor leader for the No. 1-ranked Jayhawks. Dayton's Obi Toppin has been dominant in the Atlantic 10. The list also includes Iowa's Luka Garza, Marquette's Markus Howard, Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Oregon's Payton Pritchard.
UNDATED (AP) — A Missouri judge has overturned the 1997 burglary and assault convictions of a man whose case has been championed by WNBA star Maya Moore. Jonathon Irons is a family friend of Moore and she has helped draw attention to his attorneys' efforts to get the case another look. A judge agreed there is enough evidence to prove he was wrongfully convicted in the non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area. He could be released in a month unless prosecutors decide to retry him. Moore says Irons was “over the moon” when she and others told him the good news.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha women's basketball coach Brittany Lange has been fired after seven seasons. Athletic director Trev Alberts announced the move after the Mavericks finished 7-23 overall and 2-14 and in eighth place in the nine-team Summit League. Lange became the Mavericks' head coach prior to the 2013-14 and guided the program to a record of 80-124 overall and 31-77 in the Summit League. The team's best finish came in 2016-17 when it finished 16-15 and fifth in the Summit.