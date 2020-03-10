Jireh Washington named Third Team All- Sun Belt Conference

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
JONESBORO, Ark. (3/9/20) – After concluding the regular season leading the team in scoring and assists, sophomore Jireh Washington was named Third-Team All-Sun Belt Conference, the league announced Monday.
The Memphis, Tennessee, native leads the Red Wolves with a scoring average of 13.1 points per game, while averaging 3.8 assists (110 total). Washington also averages 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting the ball at a 43.0 percent clip. In Sun Belt play, Washington averages 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, while grabbing 4.4 boards per game.
Washington has scored in double figures in 21 of 29 games played, including a stretch seven straight. She enters the postseason having scored 10 or more in 10 of the last 11 outings.
Her 3.79 assist average ranks fifth in the league while she also ranks in the top 15 in the conference in scoring, steals and assist-turnover ratio (9th – 1.18).
The Red Wolves are back in action at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, taking on South Alabama in the first round of the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Tournament. The game at the College Park Center will be streamed live on ESPN+ while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network stations 95.3/970 AM/96.9 The Ticket.
For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.
2019-20 SUN BELT WOMEN’S BASKETBALL POSTSEASON HONORS
All-Sun Belt First Team
DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina (Sr., G, Moreno Valley, Calif.)
Kyra Collier, Little Rock (Sr., G, North Little Rock, Ark.)
Shaforia Kines, South Alabama (Sr., G, Birmingham, Ala.)
Marie Benson, UTA (Sr., F, Waco, Texas)
Japonica James, Troy (Sr., F, Mobile, Ala.)
All-Sun Belt Second Team
Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina (So., F, Northampton, Pa.)
Naheria Hamilton, Coastal Carolina (Sr., C, Goldsboro, N.C.)
Ty'Reona Doucet, Louisiana (Jr., F, Ville Platte, La.)
Antoinette Lewis, South Alabama (Jr., F, Memphis, Tenn.)
Alexus Dye, Troy (Jr., F, Birmingham, Ala.)
All-Sun Belt Third Team
Pre Stanley, Appalachian State (Jr., G, Rockledge, Fla.)
Jireh Washington, Arkansas State (So., G, Memphis, Tenn.)
Teal Battle, Little Rock (Jr., F, Millington, Tenn.)
Savannah Jones, South Alabama (Jr., G, Ocean Springs, Miss.)
Jasmine Robinson, Troy (Jr., G, Augusta, Ga.)
Player of the Year
DJ Williams, Coastal Carolina (Sr., G, Moreno Valley, Calif.)
Defensive Player of the Year
Naheria Hamilton, Coastal Carolina (Sr., C, Goldsboro, N.C.)
Freshman of the Year
Gara Beth Self, ULM (Fr., G, New Albany, Miss.)
Newcomer of the Year
Marie Benson, UTA (Sr., F, Waco, Texas)
Coach of the Year
Jaida Williams, Coastal Carolina
