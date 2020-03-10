Land Commission works on ‘plan of action’ for several properties in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Land Bank Commission made slight progress on new development in the city at a meeting Tuesday.
The board did not discuss a lot on the actual plan for six properties on N. Bridge Street but did say they want to put a “plan of action” together.
Many members of the commission were out Tuesday but those who attended heard about these properties:
- 120 N. Bridge Street
- 113 N. Bridge Street
- 108 N. Bridge Street
- 112 N. Bridge Street
- 107 N. Bridge Street
- 109 N. Bridge Street
Commissioner Bob Warner said what happens with these properties next will depend on the commission's next course of action.
“These properties as you can recall are ones you know pretty well, and what we ultimately plan to do with those will depend on two or three other properties we’re looking at in that area,” Warner said.
If you own any of these properties, the Land Bank Commission plans to meet and discuss these properties further on Thursday, April 2.
