Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARKANSAS
Arkansas directs screening at nursing homes over virus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas officials have told the state's nursing homes to screen staff and visitors over concerns about the new coronavirus. The state departments of Health and Human Services on Monday issued a directive laying out screening procedures for long-term care facilities. Arkansas hasn't had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which causes the disease called COVID-19. Visitors will be asked if they've been to countries with sustained transmission of COVID-19 or whether they have had contact with anyone infected with or investigated for COVID-19. The screening procedures will also include temperature checks for visitors and staff.
DHS WORKERS-TURNOVER
Arkansas DHS requests care-workers get a pay increase
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services is requesting double-digit pay increases for direct-care workers at state institutions for the developmentally disabled. The proposed changes in the 12-18% salary increase are in hopes to reduce employee turnover. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the department's proposal includes five human development centers. Part of the proposal would also offer free training for all employees to become certified nursing assistants and require the direct-care staff members from all five centers to achieve the certification by the end of the year. Pay increases and trainings still need to be approved by the Legislature.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY-TWO DEAD
2 people found dead in vehicle in Independence County
BATESVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside a vehicle in northern Arkansas. The Independence County Sheriff's Office says officers found the bodies of a male and a female sitting inside a vehicle in a field on Sunday. The sheriff's office says the bodies are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine their identities and the cause of death.
ISRAEL BOYCOTT-OKLAHOMA
Civil rights groups vow lawsuit over Israel boycott law
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials with two Oklahoma civil rights groups say they intend to sue the state if the Legislature passes a bill to prohibit state contracts with companies that boycott Israel. Attorneys with the Oklahoma chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and Council on American-Islamic Relations both said Monday the bill is unconstitutional. They say Supreme Court precedent holds that a boycott is a form of free speech. Oklahoma's bill is similar to laws that federal judges in Arizona, Kansas and Texas have blocked from taking effect. A judge in Arkansas let a similar law stand. The Arkansas case is being appealed.
SPRING FLOODING-MEETING
Officials discuss 2019 Arkansas River flooding, preparedness
VAN BUREN, Ark. (AP) — State, local, federal officials gathered in western Arkansas last week to discuss the response to historic flooding along the Arkansas River in Arkansas and Oklahoma and ways to reduce damage in the future. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that following the closed-door meeting on Tuesday, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Col. Eric Noe said levees along the river “held up well,” but need to be assessed for needed improvements. The Corps in September proposed a $160 million plan to shore up levees around Tulsa that have been weakened by past flooding. The 2019 flooding began in May and inundated hundreds of homes and business along the river.
KILLING BY POLICE-ARKANSAS
Appeals court reinstates lawsuit in Arkansas police shooting
MANILA, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a woman's lawsuit against an Arkansas city in the fatal shooting of her son by a city police officer. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported that the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday overturned the decision by a federal judge in Little Rock to dismiss the lawsuit by Mildred Crowder against the City of Manila, former officer Jared Camp and former Police Chief Jackie Hill in the fatal 2015 shooting of Crowder's 41-year-old son, Timothy Johnson. Attorney John Wilkerson for the city and the former officers said he believes the officer will be vindicated.