Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-DELEGATES
'Odd' quirk raises delegate stakes in Tuesday's elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — A quirk in how delegates are won under Democratic Party rules is raising the stakes for Tuesday's primary elections, allowing a candidate to make up ground in the race quickly — or fall further behind. The 352 delegates up for grabs in Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, Idaho and North Dakota makes for only the fourth-largest delegate night on the primary calendar. But the intricate arithmetic of how delegates are won under Democratic Party rules makes it possible for a candidate to reap a bigger haul of delegates with a smaller margin of victory on this Tuesday than on any other night.
ELECTION 2020-MISSOURI
Missouri primary could help preserve Biden's recent momentum
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could play an important role in whether presidential candidate Joe Biden can maintain the momentum he gained after winning 10 states last week. Missouri is among the more conservative of the six states holding Democratic primaries Tuesday. That could be an advantage for the former vice president in what has become essentially a head-to-head battle with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist. Sanders lost by less than 2,000 votes to eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in Missouri in 2016. Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, North Dakota and Washington also will hold primaries Tuesday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri virus case shows 1 exposure can mean major response
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 20-something college student from suburban St. Louis has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, and the potential exposure of hundreds of other people explains why COVID-19 is generating such fear. The woman didn’t know she had the virus as she flew home from a study abroad program in Italy, landing at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. She took a train to a St. Louis station shared by Amtrak and bus service. Her father, who was exposed to her but shows no signs of illness, went to a coffee shop and took another daughter to a father-daughter dance and a house party.
ELECTION 2020-MISSOURI
Sanders touts energy in St. Louis rally that draws hundreds
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has told a St. Louis crowd that the “energy and excitement” of his supporters make him the Democrat most likely to defeat President Donald Trump in November. Sanders spoke Monday to hundreds of supporters inside a downtown theater a day before voters in Missouri and five other states go to the polls. Michigan is seen as the big prize on Tuesday, but Sanders made it clear that a win in Missouri would help him regain momentum. Whichever candidate wins the Democratic primary faces long odds in Missouri in November. Trump defeated Clinton by nearly 20 percentage points four years ago.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
Michigan primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan boosted Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential bid, but four years later, the same state could either revive his campaign or relegate him to the role of protest candidate. Michigan and five other states hold presidential contests on Tuesday at a critical point in the Democratic race. Former Vice President Joe Biden is looking to cement his front-runner status after winning the most delegates during Super Tuesday last week. Sanders is in an urgent fight to turn things around as the primary calendar quickly shifts to other states in the coming weeks that could favor Biden and narrow his path to the nomination.
MILITARY DEPARTMENT
Missouri lawmakers seek to create a military department
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters could decide later this year whether to create a state military department. The House on Monday passed a proposed constitutional amendment to create a new Cabinet-level department containing the Missouri National Guard. The Guard currently is part of the state Department of Public Safety. The Senate also signaled its support for the measure Monday by passing a similar bill that would take effect if the constitutional amendment is approved by voters. A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said the measure is not a priority for him but he is open to discussing it.
ELECTION 2020-BIG QUESTIONS
6 questions heading into next set of Democratic primaries
Democrats’ two-man race for the 2020 presidential nomination debuts Tuesday. The next set of Democratic primaries takes place a week after Joe Biden benefited from a rapid consolidation of moderate and establishment voters to accumulate the most number of delegates on Super Tuesday of any candidate, including Bernie Sanders. There are big questions heading into six primaries that put a combined 352 delegates at stake between Biden and Sanders. Does the Vermont senator have a legitimate shot at catching the former vice president? If not, will he stick around as a protest candidate? Where will Elizabeth Warren's supporters turn? Will non-Southern black voters reflect Southern trends?
OPIOIDS-MISSOURI
Missouri Senate passes ban on marijuana-infused candy
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have passed a bill to ban marijuana-infused candy for medical use. State senators voted 28-1 for the bill Monday. It now heads to the state House. The bill would prohibit edible marijuana products that could be geared toward children, such as candies or gummies shaped like animals or fruit. The measure also includes stiff penalties for people caught with the lethal opioid fentanyl. Under the bill, people caught selling 20 milligrams of fentanyl or carfentanil would face between 10 years and life in prison. The bill also adds criminal penalties for possessing what are known as date-rape drugs.