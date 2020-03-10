Man arrested after threatening, pointing gun at victim

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a man after he reportedly pointed a gun and threatened several people.
In a probable cause affidavit, police went to the 200-block of Sharp Street on Friday, March 6, around 6:40 p.m. after learning about a man with a gun.
Once on the scene, police found Laroy Starks arguing with several people.
While officers tried to speak with everyone, “Laroy Starks opened the vehicle, a Lincoln MKX, and tried to retrieve something from the vehicle.”
An officer noticed a pistol sitting in the vehicle and police detained Starks.
Police learned Starks argued with the victim and several witnesses before pulling out a pistol and pointing it at the victim.
According to the affidavit, Starks began shouting and cursing in front of several younger witnesses while detained.
Officers later removed the gun from the car and found it was loaded with a spent casing in the chamber.
A judge found probable cause to charge Starks with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
Starks received a $25,000 cash/surety bond.
