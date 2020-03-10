Memphis International Airport stepping up cleaning efforts in wake of coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis International Airport is getting ready for their busy Spring Break travel period March 12-15. The Transportation Security Administration will screen more than 30,000 people during that period.
The Memphis International Airport is under normal operations, but it has increased cleaning and sanitation of high contact areas.
We ran into two retired travel buddies from Australia who are on a trip of a lifetime.
“We’ve been in San Francisco six days and then over to Orlando for five, Daytona Beach for four and then we just got off a cruise to the Bahamas,” said Susan Cue.
After visiting Memphis, they plan to go to Nashville, Chicago and Las Vegas.
Cue says she’s not overly concerned about the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’ve just been as careful as we can be as I said, hand-washing and sanitizer and what you pick up and what you don’t,” said Cue.
The Centers for Disease Control says older adults with underlying health problems should avoid non-essential travel.
CDC also notes an increased risk of infection onboard cruise ships.
Cue says she also has a trip planned in May to several places in Asia. She says they are considering canceling that trip.
