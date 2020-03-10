Memphis woman brings opera to this season of ‘The Voice'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphian took the stage Monday night to perform for the judges of “The Voice.”
Turns out, Mandi Thomas was just what Kelly Clarkson wanted -- an opera singer. Mandi belted the harmonic notes of Time to Say Goodbye leaving Kelly no choice but to turn her chair.
In a previous season, Kelly mentioned she wanted someone to come on the show and sing opera and Mandi heard the call.
Mandi is a classicly trained singer and seems to be a powerhouse on the stage.
Goodluck Mandi!
