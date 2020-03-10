Missouri governor cancels foreign trip over virus concerns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has canceled a foreign trip because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Republican governor had been scheduled to leave Thursday to go to Greece, Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. He was to meet with business leaders about expanding in Missouri and to visit Missouri-based military troops stationed overseas.
A Parson spokeswoman says the governor had planned to be gone until March 22. No makeup date has been set yet for the trip.
