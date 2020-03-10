Mo. attorney general files suit against man for selling fake ‘coronavirus cure

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Attorney General filed a suit against a man selling a fake “coronavirus cure.”
According to Attorney General Eric Schmitt, his office filed a suit against Jim Bakker and Morningside Church Productions, Inc. for misrepresentations about the effectiveness of “Silver Solution” as a treatment for the 2019 novel coronavirus.
The lawsuit alleged that in a Jim Bakker Show production that aired on February 12 nationwide, Bakker and guest Sherill Sellman, a “naturopathic doctor,” claimed that “Silver Solution” can cure coronavirus.
Schmitt said the broadcast and representations made on Bakker’s website led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the New York Attorney General’s Office to issue cease and desist letters to the Jim Bakker Show directing Bakker to cease making claims about the product that are not supported by competent and reliable scientific evidence.
The letter from the FDA advises that currently, there are no vaccines, pills, potions or other prescription or over-the-counter products to treat or cure coronavirus.
AG Schmitt said that anyone who bought “Silver Solutions” from the Jim Bakker Show should know that it cannot cure or treat coronavirus.
The lawsuit filed on Tuesday morning, March 10 requested a restraining order and permanent injunction ordering Bakker to stop selling “Silver Solution” as a treatment for coronavirus.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office issued a consumer alert on Tuesday warning Missourians of potential price gouging and phishing scams related to COVID-19.
You can report any and all instances of price gouging or other COVID-19 scams to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.