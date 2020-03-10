Nice and dry today, more rain on the way

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 10. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Today looks nice and dry with highs in the 60s.
However, unsettled weather moves in tomorrow with possible showers and storms.
Our rain chances will continue through the weekend as temperatures remain on the mild side.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
As the number of coronavirus cases increases, Arkansas state lawmakers say they are prepared when someone here gets sick.
Traffic Alert: A plan to reconstruct 5 miles of Interstate 555 in Jonesboro gets underway this morning.
A Region 8 sheriff promises to back up local constables in case of trouble, but advises they need to haul suspects to jail themselves.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
