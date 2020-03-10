Osceola-Rivercrest to add to rivalry in 3A state basketball championship

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Osceola and Rivercrest is one of the great rivalries in the NEA and around the state of Arkansas.
Friday afternoon another chapter will be written as the two programs meet on the hardwood to decide the boys Class 3A state championship.
Rivercrest comes in with a record of 24-8 and winners of six in a row and 11 of their last 12.
Osceola enters the matchup having won five of their last six with a record of 19-7.
The Colts last brought home a state title back in 2011, while the Seminoles finished off consecutive championships in 2001 and 2002.
The squads meet up on Friday afternoon at 1:45 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
