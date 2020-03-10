Peabody Hotel named ‘South’s Best Historic Hotel’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southern Living Magazine has named the Peabody Memphis the No. 1 historic hotel in the South.
According to Southern Living, the Peabody ducks “are just one of many reasons to love this beautiful 464-room luxury hotel,” citing the Peabody’s restaurants, shops, freshly-baked pastries and “impeccable hospitality.”
Southern Living’s fourth annual South’s Best Awards recognizes readers’ favorite Southern destinations and experiences, including bars, barbecue joints, catfish, cities, hotels, neighborhoods, restaurants, scenic drives, stores and towns.
The Peabody is known as the “South’s Grand Hotel." It first opened in downtown Memphis in 1869 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
