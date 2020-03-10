Sheriff urging residents to lock up their valuables

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If it’s valuable to you, one sheriff says lock it up.
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles in the Birchwood area of Blytheville.
Sheriff Dale Cook says to avoid becoming the next victim, residents should not leave their valuables in plain sight and to keep their vehicles locked.
He also asked people living in the area with security cameras to review their footage for any suspicious activity.
If anyone has any information regarding this recent rash of break-ins they should call the sheriff’s office at 870-658-2242 or Crime Stoppers at 870-658-7024 to leave an anonymous tip.
