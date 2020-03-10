Travel agent gives advice during coronavirus outbreak

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those planning Spring Break trips in the U.S. or out of the country, a local travel agency says the choice is yours.
Jonesboro Travel Cruise & Tour says it’s completely a personal decision at this point, adding the Arkansas Department of Health has not placed any travel bans at this time.
Owner and travel adviser Amy Cantin says business has not been affected, but some have called the agency with concern.
“We have had a few people decide that they would like to wait until some of this sort of passes and we do think it will pass,” Cantin says. “[Rescheduling] when it’s a less crazy time, feeling more secure about not getting ill.”
Cantin says their agents continue calling clients with updates and information on the coronavirus. Ultimately, she says it’s the client’s decision on whether or not to travel.
“Everyone needs to be conscious when they’re traveling for their health and take precautions,” Cantin says. “Of course, you always need to keep sanitizer, wash hands, and try to not put your hands to your face. Just watch your surroundings always.”
Since the outbreak, prices for cruises, travel packages, and flights continue to drop.
