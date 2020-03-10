United Way of Northeast Arkansas offering tax help

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A northeast Arkansas organization is offering people help filing their taxes.
The United Way of Northeast Arkansas is offering the assistance of IRS certified tax specialists for people who made $56,000 or less in 2019.
This is the 10th year the organization is offering assistance.
“This year, we have don’t almost 300 tax returns,” Erin Calhoun with United Way of Northeast Arkansas said. “And we’re hoping to keep growing that number and keep helping as many people as we can serve this year.”
The last date to make an appointment is April 9.
To schedule an appointment go to www.uwnwa.org and click on the free tax program, or call the office at 870-935-3658.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.