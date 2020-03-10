Walmart revises leave policy in face of virus; worker tests

Hourly workers may receive up to two weeks pay if quarantine required

Walmart is launching an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that includes allowing its employees to not be penalized for taking time off if they feel uncomfortable working because of fear of the spreading new virus. Walmart also says that hourly workers who work in a store, club, office or distribution center will receive up to two weeks pay if they are required to quarantine by the government or by the retailer. (Source: Telemundo San Antonio)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 10, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 2:25 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart is enacting an emergency leave policy for its 1.4 million hourly U.S. workers that allowing them to take time off without penalty if they fear the spread of a new virus.

The nation’s largest private employer said Tuesday that a worker at its store in Cynthiana, Kentucky, tested positive for the COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The worker is receiving medical care and her condition is improving, according to an internal memo.

The retailer consulted with state and local health experts after learning of the case, reinforced its cleaning and sanitizing protocol, and the store remains open after Walmart conferred with the state government.

