Area churches help the HUB with donations

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple of area churches gave from their heart this week as they donated money to the HUB, Homeless Resource Center, officials said Wednesday.
According to a post on the HUB Jonesboro Facebook page, Southwest Church of Christ in Jonesboro had a second collection for HUB and donated over $12,000 to the group.
“I am glad this is a post so that you aren’t seeing our director ugly cry with tears of joy,” the post noted. “Thank you so much.”
The Pleasant Grove Methodist Women’s Group also hosted a bingo for missions March 5 for the HUB.
The event helped to raise over $600 in donations.
“BINGO! HUB wins the prize of having the best community friends,” the post noted.
The group, which helps the homeless in Jonesboro, recently received $24,000 in donations from various groups.
