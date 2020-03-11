Area churches help the HUB with donations

Area churches help the HUB with donations
The members of the Southwest Church of Christ recently donated over $12,000 to the HUB in Jonesboro. (Source: HUB Jonesboro Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 11, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT - Updated March 11 at 3:41 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A couple of area churches gave from their heart this week as they donated money to the HUB, Homeless Resource Center, officials said Wednesday.

According to a post on the HUB Jonesboro Facebook page, Southwest Church of Christ in Jonesboro had a second collection for HUB and donated over $12,000 to the group.

Southwest Church of Christ had a second collection for HUB and we are blown away by their generosity. Their members...

Posted by The HUB - Jonesboro on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

“I am glad this is a post so that you aren’t seeing our director ugly cry with tears of joy,” the post noted. “Thank you so much.”

The Pleasant Grove Methodist Women’s Group also hosted a bingo for missions March 5 for the HUB.

Have I mentioned how amazing the women in our area are? Pleasant Grove Methodist Women's Group hosted a bingo for...

Posted by The HUB - Jonesboro on Thursday, March 5, 2020

The event helped to raise over $600 in donations.

“BINGO! HUB wins the prize of having the best community friends,” the post noted.

The group, which helps the homeless in Jonesboro, recently received $24,000 in donations from various groups.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.