Arkansas State baseball falls in midweek action to Southern Illinois

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State Baseball (7-9) team dropped a 14-6 contest to Southern Illinois (11-6), Tuesday evening at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field.
Chase Nix picked up his first loss of the season, when he tossed 0.1 inning allowing two runs and a walk. Eight different A-State pitchers saw action in the Mid-Week contest,
Southern Illinois broke the game open in the second, with a five spot and continued to add runs in the sixth (3), seventh (4) and ninth (2).
Arkansas State battled in the sixth, tacking on a two-spot, after back-to-back ground outs by Tyler Duncan and Sky-Lar Culver, scoring Liam Hicks and Ben Klutts. Klutts finished the night with two hits, two doubles, a run and a walk as Hicks registered his 18th walk of the season.
The Red Wolves added another run in the sixth, when Cullen Ray singled down the left field line bringing across Drew Tipton, pulling the Red Wolves within 8-6.
Along with Klutts, Gish was also able to register a multiple hit game. To go along with his two hits, Gish was able to add two RBI, a triple and a run.
The Salukis outhit the Red Wolves 9-8.
Arkansas State will begin Sun Belt Conference action, Friday, March 15, when it travels to ULM for a three-game series.
