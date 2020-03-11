Arkansas State University hosts career fair

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University brought employers and future employees together for its annual career fair.
This event gives students a chance to learn about different businesses around Region 8.
Students had the chance to speak with a variety of representatives based on what they’re interested in career-wise.
Senior Mariana Arredondo says she found the fair helpful in her job search.
"Graduation is around the corner and I just think this is a great opportunity for us to see what's available in the job market," said Arredondo.
The fair was held at the Student Union in the Centennial Hall.
Over 50 businesses set up booths to speak one on one with their future employees.
