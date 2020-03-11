Arkansas State women’s basketball falls to South Alabama in SBC Tournament

The Jaguars stretched their lead out to 20 early in the second, but Wallace scored five straight to cut it back down to 15 with less than six minutes to go in the half. After USA went back ahead by 19 on a three by Jones, the Red Wolves surged back with six unanswered to cut it to 13 – a stretched that included four straight points by Wallace, who tallied 12 points in the half. USA ended the half on a 6-0 run to take a 46-27 lead into the locker room.