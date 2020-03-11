Arkansas State women’s golf on a roll in 2019-20 season

By Chris Hudgison | March 10, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT - Updated March 10 at 7:16 PM
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One Arkansas State squad is in the midst of a banner season.

I caught up with women’s golf before they hit the road to Florida. M.J. Desbiens-Shaw’s crew won back to back tournaments in February. Grayson Gladden and Elise Schultz posted a 1-2 finish in the Rio Verde Invitational in Arizona.

A-State also won the Lady Red Wolves Classic in October. This week marks a chance for their 4th victory of the 2019-20 season.

The scarlet and black play in the Bethune Cookman Invitational Thursday in Daytona Beach.

