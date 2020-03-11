City leaders reject vicious dogs ordinance

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - City leaders rejected a proposal to allow dogs deemed vicious back into Trumann.
At Tuesday's city council meeting, councilmembers voted against the vicious dog ordinance 6-4.
Region 8 News has been tracking this ordinance since it was first introduced back in December.
The city banned the American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Bull Terrier and any dog that conforms to the breed from being within five square miles of Trumann since 2011.
“Punish the deed and not the breed,” Trumann resident Tracey Cooper said back then.
Fast forward to February, where Councilman Matthew Miller considered changes to the ordinance.
But during Tuesday evening's meeting, that ordinance to bring back those vicious dogs failed.
