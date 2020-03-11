Earle boys looking for 4th state championship in last 5 years

EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - I visited a team that’s no stranger to Hot Springs.
Earle is in pursuit of their 4th state championship in the last 5 years. The difference is that Carl Miller is in charge. He was a longtime assistant under Billy Murray when the Bulldogs dominated the 2010′s.
They look to start a new decade with more hardware.
Earle faces England Thursday at 7:45pm.
State Finals Weekend (NEA Teams in Hot Springs)
Thursday 12:00pm: Izard County vs. Nevada (1A Boys)
Thursday 1:45pm: Viola vs. Kirby (1A Girls)
Thursday 6:00pm: Melbourne vs. Quitman (2A Girls)
Thursday 7:45pm: Earle vs. England (2A Boys)
Friday 12:00pm: Mountain View vs. Valley Springs (3A Girls)
Friday 1:45pm: Osceola vs. Rivercrest (3A Boys)
Saturday 11:30am: Nettleton vs. Greenwood (5A Girls)
Saturday 1:15pm: West Memphis vs. Jacksonville (5A Boys)
