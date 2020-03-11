Governor: First ‘presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During a news conference Wednesday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s first “presumptive case” of coronavirus.
According to KATV’s Zack Briggs, the governor urges Arkansans to “rethink their spring break travel plans.”
Hutchinson said the patient is in Pine Bluff and has been isolated, according to KATV, our ABC affiliate in Little Rock.
The governor said he plans to declare a public health emergency.
A presumptive case means the person has tested positive in the state, and the results have been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
“Essential state services will continue in the event that the coronavirus is beyond what we see right now in our state,” he said. “At the current time, there’s no need to do all our work remotely. There’s no need to disrupt our state services. Our business will continue as usual.”
Hutchinson said he’s restricting out-of-state travel for state employees for 60 days. He urged all Arkansas residents to reconsider traveling out of state, especially to areas that have confirmed cases of the virus.
