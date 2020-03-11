Harding University to close its Greece campus for remainder of semester due to coronavirus threat

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Officials with an area university announced that they will be closing their Greece campus for the remainder of this semester due to uncertainty with coronavirus.
According to a post on the Harding University Facebook page, a decision was made Wednesday on the issue.
“After careful consideration and discussion, guidance by the CDC and continuous uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, we’ve decided to close our Harding University in Greece campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester,” the post noted. “Please continue to pray for the health and safety of our students both here and abroad.”
University officials announced in February that they would be closing their campus in Italy, due to coronavirus concerns.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.