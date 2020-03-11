Harps to buy several area Town and Country stores

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northwest Arkansas-based grocery chain announced plans Wednesday to buy at least 20 Town and Country stores in northeast Arkansas and southeast Missouri, including several in Region 8.
According to a media release from Harps Food Stores, the company has entered into a purchase agreement to buy the stores.
The area stores include Town & Country stores in Highland, Thayer, Newark, Dexter and Doniphan; ALPS Supermarket in Malden, Price Chopper in Pocahontas and Country Mart stores in Kennett and Piggott.
The sale is expected to be completed this summer, with Harps officials saying the new stores will be an important part of the company.
“Opportunities like this are rare. We are extremely excited about adding these stores to our Harps family. They will make a great addition to our company as we strive to continue to grow,” Harps Food Stores President and CEO Kim Eskew said.
